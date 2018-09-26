Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits bench for series finale

Zunino is not in the lineup Wednesday against the A's.

Zunino will get the night off after catching all 11 innings during Tuesday's extra-innings win, going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Chris Herrmann will pick up a start behind the dish in place of Zunino, hitting ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories