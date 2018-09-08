Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits double in loss

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Yankees on Friday.

Zunino laced the only extra-base hit for the Mariners on a night when Masahiro Tanaka stymied their offense for eight innings. The slugging backstop's batting average remains well below the Mendoza Line (.189), although he's opened September hitting safely in three of his first five games.

