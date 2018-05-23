Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits seventh homer Tuesday
Zunino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
The two-run shot knotted up the score at two in the seventh inning, and the Mariners eventually pushed one more across in the tenth for the extra-inning win. The 27-year-old is hitting just .214 with a .260 OBP, but he's making up for that with strong counting stats. His seven home runs and 17 RBI rank second and fourth, respectively, among American League catchers.
