Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits three-run homer Friday

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Zunino took Cody Allen deep in the ninth with two on and two out, bringing the score to within one. Cleveland was able to hold on for the win, but Zunino certainly made it interesting. It was the catcher's third home run in the last five games, and his RBI total stands at seven through eight games. Zunino set career highs last year with 25 homers, 64 RBI and 52 runs. He also set a career high in batting average (.251), but it's worth noting that last year was a major deviation from his .209 career mark. The backstop can accumulate some good home run numbers, but the averages will likely hurt his value.