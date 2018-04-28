Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits three-run homer Friday
Zunino went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's loss to Cleveland.
Zunino took Cody Allen deep in the ninth with two on and two out, bringing the score to within one. Cleveland was able to hold on for the win, but Zunino certainly made it interesting. It was the catcher's third home run in the last five games, and his RBI total stands at seven through eight games. Zunino set career highs last year with 25 homers, 64 RBI and 52 runs. He also set a career high in batting average (.251), but it's worth noting that last year was a major deviation from his .209 career mark. The backstop can accumulate some good home run numbers, but the averages will likely hurt his value.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Go-ahead round tripper Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: First homer of season Monday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Four strikeouts in season debut•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Catches full nine in rehab game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...