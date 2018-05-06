Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits two-run home run
Zunino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Angels.
Zunino's stat-line Sautrday was a perfect illustration of his approach at the plate, as he struck out twice to go along with his home run. He is now striking out at a 40 percent clip this season, an exceptionally high rate even based on his career baseline. However, when he's made contact the ball is going a long way, with four of his nine hits being home runs.
