Mariners' Mike Zunino: Inching closer to activation

Zunino (oblique) is scheduled to play serve as the designated hitter in a minor-league rehab game with High-A Modesto on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Zunino reportedly felt good after catching five innings and going 1-for-3 with a double in his first rehab game with Modesto on Monday, so he'll continue to ramp things up as he inches closer to making his 2018 big-league debut. If the backstop gets through Tuesday's game with no issues, he'll catch nine innings Wednesday before potentially rejoining the Mariners shortly thereafter. In the meantime, Mike Marjama and David Freitas will continue to split time behind the dish with Zunino out.