Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lands on disabled list

Zunino (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Reports surfaced earlier Thursday that Zunino's bone bruise could land him on the DL, and the Mariners officially made the move ahead of their series finale against the Angels. Chris Herrmann will take over behind the dish Thursday and David Freitas was recalled to add catching depth.

