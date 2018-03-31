Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lands on disabled list

The Mariners placed Zunino on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained left oblique, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The move is retroactive to March 27, which would potentially allow Zunino to return against the Twins on April 7. The 27-year-old started experiencing side stiffness during batting practice Wednesday and was scratched from Thursday's Opening Day lineup. Mike Marjama will start at catcher in his place for the Mariners and David Freitas has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the No. 2 catcher.