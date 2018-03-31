Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lands on disabled list
The Mariners placed Zunino on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained left oblique, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The move is retroactive to March 27, which would potentially allow Zunino to return against the Twins on April 7. The 27-year-old started experiencing side stiffness during batting practice Wednesday and was scratched from Thursday's Opening Day lineup. Mike Marjama will start at catcher in his place for the Mariners and David Freitas has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the No. 2 catcher.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Scratched with sore side Thursday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes deep three times Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Struggling at plate early•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Avoids arbitration•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out again Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lifts homer in loss to Angels•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...