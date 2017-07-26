Mariners' Mike Zunino: Launches 15th bomb in win

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a game-tying solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The slugging backstop knotted matters up at 4-4 with his 413-shot to left center in the seventh, his second round tripper in the last three games. Zunino started off like a house afire after returning from a 19-day sabbatical at Triple-A Tacoma on May 23, compiling 11 homers, 33 RBI, a .413 wOBA and a .364 ISO in 119 plate appearances spanning his first 32 games. However, his mammoth 39.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch was significantly offset by an unsustainable .400 BABIP. With the latter figure having been sliced exactly in half since July 1 and the 26-year-old still whiffing at a bloated 36.1 percent clip, Zunino's average in the current month is an unsightly .179, although he still carries plenty of power upside.