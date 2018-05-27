Mariners' Mike Zunino: Launches game-winning blast Saturday

Zunino went 1-for-5 with a game-winning solo home run in the 12th inning during Saturday's victory over the Twins.

Zunino put an end to the extra-innings marathon with a 401-foot shot to left, his second homer of the last five games. The slugging backstop has five of his eight round trippers on the season during May, but a career-high 39.3 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his dreadful .198 average and .239 OBP over 117 plate appearances.