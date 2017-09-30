Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lifts homer in loss to Angels

Zunino went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Angels.

Zunino is now up to 25 home runs and 160 strikeouts in 387 at-bats this season. He's been a top-seven fantasy earner at the catcher position, but it will be tough to project him for a repeat of his .251 average next year, even with his strong batted-ball profile.