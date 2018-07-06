Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks

Zunino (ankle) is expected to be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Zunino was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to the Mariners' game Thursday because of an ankle injury. Don't expect to see him back in action until after the All-Star break. In his absence, Chris Herrmann is set to receive a majority of the starts while David Freitas serves as his backup.

