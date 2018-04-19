Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to be activated Friday

Zunino (oblique) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Zunino has been sidelined all season with an oblique strain. He's slated to catch nine innings in a minor-league game with High-A Modesto on Wednesday, and if all goes well, he should be cleared to rejoin the Mariners before their weekend series against the Rangers begins. Zunino should provide a nice boost to the Seattle lineup, as he knocked 25 homers in 124 games last season.