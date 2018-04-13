Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to return next week

Zunino (oblique) will likely need two minor-league rehab appearances and may return next week, Core Brock of The Athletic Seattle reports.

The specifics of the rehab assignment are not yet known, but Zunino will need to get some in-game swings and work behind the plate before coming off the disabled list. A more specific timetable should become available once the 27-year-old's rehab assignment is set, leaving Mike Marjama and David Freitas to continue splitting catching duties for the Mariners.