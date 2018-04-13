Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to return next week
Zunino (oblique) will likely need two minor-league rehab appearances and may return next week, Core Brock of The Athletic Seattle reports.
The specifics of the rehab assignment are not yet known, but Zunino will need to get some in-game swings and work behind the plate before coming off the disabled list. A more specific timetable should become available once the 27-year-old's rehab assignment is set, leaving Mike Marjama and David Freitas to continue splitting catching duties for the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Ramps activity back up Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Expected to work out Monday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Won't return over weekend•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Could return this weekend•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Will play simulated games this week•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...