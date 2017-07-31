Mariners' Mike Zunino: Moves to bench Monday

Zunino is out of the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It looks to be a routine rest day for Zunino following three consecutive starts behind the plate. Carlos Ruiz is slated to handle catching duties in the series opener.

