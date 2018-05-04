Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino will get a standard day off following four straight starts, including an 0-for-3 day with three strikeouts during Thursday's game. David Freitas will draw a start behind the plate while batting ninth in the order.

