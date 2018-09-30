Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Sunday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino started five of the last six games but is 1-for-10 with four strikeouts and a walk in his last 11 plate appearances. The 27-year-old struggled with a .201/.259/.410 slash line despite 20 home runs this season. David Freitas will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Mariners.

