Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Zunino is out of the lineup against Houston on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zunino will take a seat following seven straight starts, including an 0-for-3 performance during Monday's series-opening victory. In his absence, Chris Herrmann will catch Mike Leake and bat sixth.
