Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup against the Padres on Wednesday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Zunino will receive a standard day off after going 1-for-4 during Tuesday's loss. In his absence, David Freitas will catch Wade LeBlanc and bat eighth. Expect to see Zunino back in the lineup Thursday.

