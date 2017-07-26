Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Boston, MyNorthwest.com's Shannon Drayer reports.

Zunino will receive a standard day off for Wednesday's matinee, following an extra-inning win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. The catcher tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, going 1-for-4 with a pair of walks on the day. Carlos Ruiz draws the start in his stead, while batting eighth.