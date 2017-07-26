Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Boston, MyNorthwest.com's Shannon Drayer reports.

Zunino will receive a standard day off for Wednesday's matinee, following an extra-inning win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. The catcher tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, going 1-for-4 with a pair of walks on the day. Carlos Ruiz draws the start in his stead, while batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast