Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not starting Saturday

Zunino will sit Saturday against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Zunino has just one hit in his last five games. He's hitting just .198 with an ugly .260 on-base percentage, but fantasy owners can at least be happy with his 11 homers, tied for second among all catchers. Chris Herrmann will start behind the plate Saturday.

