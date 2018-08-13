Mariners' Mike Zunino: On long-ball tear

Zunino, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Astros on Sunday, now has four homers over his last five games.

The surge has led to a whopping .857 slugging percentage over that modest stretch, a span during which Zunino has made hard contact at a 53.3 percent rate. The slugging backstop had been in a rare power drought prior to his current heater, as he'd left the yard just twice in the 25 games he'd played between June 15 and Aug. 5.