Play

Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out again Sunday

Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Zunino will finish his season with a .251/.331/.509 line, with each mark being the best of his career. Mike Marjama is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Sunday with Zunino out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast