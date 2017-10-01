Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out again Sunday
Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Zunino will finish his season with a .251/.331/.509 line, with each mark being the best of his career. Mike Marjama is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Sunday with Zunino out.
