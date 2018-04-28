Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out of Saturday's lineup
Zunino is out of Saturday's lineup against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He has started seven of the last eight games, so a day off was in order. Zunino is hitting .316 with three home runs and two strikeouts over his last 19 at-bats (five games). David Freitas will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits three-run homer Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Go-ahead round tripper Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: First homer of season Monday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Four strikeouts in season debut•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...