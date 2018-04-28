Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out of Saturday's lineup

Zunino is out of Saturday's lineup against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He has started seven of the last eight games, so a day off was in order. Zunino is hitting .316 with three home runs and two strikeouts over his last 19 at-bats (five games). David Freitas will start behind the dish and hit ninth.

