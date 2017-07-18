Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Zunino is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
He has started the last two games, notching four hits with a home run and three RBI over that span. However, he is still only hitting .169 with a 35.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 59 at-bats, as he has slumped pretty badly over the last three weeks. Carlos Ruiz is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.
