Play

Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Zunino is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Oakland.

Zunino has started four consecutive games behind the dish for the Mariners. In that time he's gone 4-for-13 (.308), hit a home run, and drawn three walks. He'll get the day off while Mike Marjama makes his MLB debut behind the dish.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast