Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out with bruised thumb

Zunino's absence from the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles is due to a bruised right thumb, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino said the thumb was bruised a few days ago. He sat Saturday but was in the lineup Sunday, though he struck out three times. The catcher expects to be able to return to the lineup Tuesday.

