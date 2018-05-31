Mariners' Mike Zunino: Pair of two-baggers in Wednesday's loss
Zunino went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Zunino was able to make a little more consistent contact than usual, leading to his first multi-hit effort since May 19. The 27-year-old backstop has displayed his trademark pop during May (three doubles, five home runs), but his 38 strikeouts over 94 plate appearances has helped lead to a paltry .209 average and .277 on-base percentage over that span.
