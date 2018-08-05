Mariners' Mike Zunino: Picks up rest

Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Chris Herrmann will serve as the Mariners' starting backstop in the series finale, affording Zunino some rest for the day game after the night game. Zunino struck out in all three of his at-bats Saturday and has gone 9-for-39 with a 1:17 BB:K in 11 games since returning from an ankle injury.