Mariners' Mike Zunino: Plays DH in second rehab start

Zunino (ankle) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Triple-A Tacoma's extra-inning loss to Salt Lake on Saturday before lifted for a pinch hitter in the 10th inning.

The recovering backstop encouragingly got through back-to-back games without any issues. Zunino tested his ankle in three of his four plate appearances Saturday, as he also hit into a force out and singled in addition to his sacrifice fly. Given his success through his pair of rehab games, Zunino appears to be on track for activation prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Giants.