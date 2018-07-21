Mariners' Mike Zunino: Plays five innings in Friday rehab game

Zunino (ankle) went 0-for-2 in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Salt Lake on Friday, catching five innings before being lifted for Cameron Rupp.

The plan all along was for Zunino to log five frames behind the dish, which he apparently pulled off without any setbacks. He's now slated to play designated hitter on Saturday and will still likely suit for several more games with the Rainiers before activation.

