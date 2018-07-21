Mariners' Mike Zunino: Plays five innings in rehab game

Zunino (ankle) went 0-for-2 in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Salt Lake on Friday, catching five innings before being lifted for Cameron Rupp.

The plan all along was for Zunino to log five frames behind the dish, which he apparently pulled off without any setbacks. He's now slated to play designated hitter Saturday and will still likely suit up for several more games with the Rainiers before activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories