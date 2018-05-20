Mariners' Mike Zunino: Productive night in Saturday's win
Zunino went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Zunino now has four multi-hit efforts in May, although he's still hitting just .220 during the month. The slugging backstop does have three home runs since May 5, but consistent contact predictably continues to be a problem. After striking out twice Saturday, Zunino has whiffed on multiple occasions in four of his last six games, and his current 36.7 percent strikeout rate is just a tenth of a percentage point lower than the career-high figure he posted in 2017.
