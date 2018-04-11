Mariners' Mike Zunino: Ramps activity back up Tuesday
Zunino (oblique) hit off a tee and played catch Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino saw action in simulated games last week, and Tuesday's workout was another positive step for the rehabbing backstop. Assuming no setbacks, he should continue increasing his workload during the remainder of the week. Manager Scott Servais has stated he considers Zunino "a tick behind" the recovery pace of outfielder Ben Gamel, who's already played in five minor-league rehab games and is slated to to return Friday for the beginning of a seven-game homestand.
