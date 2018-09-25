Mariners' Mike Zunino: Rare multi-hit effort

Zunino went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Athletics on Monday.

Zunino was the only other bright spot for the Seattle offense besides Robinson Cano and Dee Gordon, who both smacked home runs. The slugging backstop finally got his average back over the Mendoza Line with Monday's effort, his third multi-hit tally over the last seven starts. Zunino has already reached the 20-homer mark for the second straight season as well, but an overall drop in extra-base hits (36 in 2018, as compared to 50 in 2017 over just 29 more at-bats) has helped lead to a 96-point tumble in slugging percentage to. 413 -- his lowest number in the category over the last three campaigns.