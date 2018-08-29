Mariners' Mike Zunino: Rare multi-hit effort

Zunino went 2-for-3 in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Zunino's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 8 ironically came on a forgettable night for the Mariners offense as a whole, but it represented a much-needed taste of individual success during a difficult month at the plate. The slugging backstop is still hitting only .197 during the month despite Tuesday's production, but he's bounced back to slug five home runs in August after only leaving the yard once in an injury-shortened July.

