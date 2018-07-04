Mariners' Mike Zunino: Receives breather against Angels
Zunino is out of the lineup against the Angels on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zunino will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes following four straight starts behind the plate.The 27-year-old has been scuffling at the plate as of late, hitting just .077/.140/.179 over his past 12 games. In his place, Chris Herrmann will catch Mike Leake.
