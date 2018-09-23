Mariners' Mike Zunino: Receives breather Sunday

Zunino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Texas, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino is 3-for-7 with a double and a home run in the last two games, but will take a seat for the series finale. David Freitas will bat ninth and start behind the plate for the Mariners.

