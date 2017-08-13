Mariners' Mike Zunino: Receives day off Sunday
Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Zunino will take a seat in the series finale after three straight outings behind the plate, opening up a start for backup Carlos Ruiz. The 25-year-old is still showcasing above-average power from the catcher spot with five home runs and three doubles since the All-Star break, but a 40 percent strikeout rate has saddled him with a .183 average in the second half.
