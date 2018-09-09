Mariners' Mike Zunino: Records 19th home run

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Yankees.

Zunino took Lance Lynn deep in the third inning to record his 19th home run of the season. While this was first home run since August 24, he has flashed some power by smacking two doubles across six games in September. The story remains the same for Zunino, as he has suffered from a 38.4 K% but has posted a .215 ISO in 352 plate appearances.

