Mariners' Mike Zunino: Returns from DL

The Mariners reinstated Zunino (ankle) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Zunino was cleared to rejoin the Mariners after making back-to-back rehab appearances for Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the weekend, finishing 1-for-5 with an RBI in those contests. The Mariners haven't revealed their lineup for Sunday's series finale with the White Sox, but it's expected to include Zunino, who will take fellow backstop David Freitas' spot on the active roster.