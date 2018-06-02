Mariners' Mike Zunino: Returns to lineup Saturday
Zunino (quadriceps) will start at catcher and bat ninth for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zunino was held out of Friday's lineup with quad soreness but was able to make a pinch-hit appearance and remain in the game for extra innings, so his return Saturday was expected. The 27-year-old has a .210/.269/.435 slash line in 124 at-bats this season, and is 4-for-8 with two doubles and three strikeouts over the last three games.
