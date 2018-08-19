Mariners' Mike Zunino: Rides pine Sunday

Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Zunino will receive a routine maintenance day after starting in each of the previous six games and going 2-for-21 with 10 strikeouts. Chris Herrmann checks in behind the plate in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories