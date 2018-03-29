Mariners' Mike Zunino: Scratched with sore side Thursday

Zunino (side) has been scratched from Thursday's lineup, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Mike Marjama will take over behind the plate and bat eighth with Zunino sitting out. According to Johns, Zunino started feeling some stiffness towards the end of Wednesday's batting practice session; however, he does not believe that it'll be a long-term issue. Zunino will get an extra day to rest his side Friday with the Mariners getting the day off before returning to action Saturday.