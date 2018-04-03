Mariners' Mike Zunino: Set for sim game Tuesday
Zunino (oblique) will set up behind the plate for a simulated game Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The young backstop took swings in a batting cage Monday without issue, so he'll move into the sim game portion of his rehab program. There's a chance he could log an at-bat in Tuesday's outing, but either way, Zunino is expected to be back with the Mariners after the minimum 10-day stint on the disabled list.
