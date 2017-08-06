Mariners' Mike Zunino: Sits Game 2 of doubleheader

Zunino is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Game 1 of the doubleheader and will head to the bench in favor of Carlos Ruiz for Game 2.

