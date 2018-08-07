Mariners' Mike Zunino: Slugs 14 homer

Zunino went 3-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in the win over the Rangers.

Zunino broke open the scoring in the fourth inning by sending a solo blast over the fence in left field. His three-hit performance was his first of the season, and his 12th multi-hit game of the 2018 campaign. Zunino is slashing .204/.258/.412 with a .670 OPS through 73 matchups this year.