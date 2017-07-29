Mariners' Mike Zunino: Slugs 16th bomb in loss

Zunino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

Zunino produced the only multihit effort of the night for the Mariners, his first since July 17 and third overall of the month. The slugging backstop has could be getting on another long-ball heater, as he's now gone deep on three occasions in the last four games.