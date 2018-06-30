Mariners' Mike Zunino: Smacks mammoth homer in win

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Friday.

Zunino came close to hitting the second deck on his 454-foot blast to left in the fifth. The slugging backstop had hit Royals starter Ian Kennedy hard in past encounters, but David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports that Statcast recorded Friday's homer as leaving Zunino's bat at 116 mph, making it the hardest-hit Mariners round tripper of the season. The solo shot was a rare ray of sunshine for Zunino in what has mostly been a miserable June. He's hitting just .174 with 33 strikeouts in 69 at-bats this month.