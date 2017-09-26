Play

Mariners' Mike Zunino: Socks 24th homer in win

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Monday's 7-1 win over the Athletics.

Zunino hadn't gone deep since Sept. 13 before his 422-foot shot to center in the second. The slugging backstop is closing out the season on a strong note, with Monday's production bringing his September line to .328/.411/.625 over 73 plate appearances.

